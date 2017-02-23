Feb. 21 Sports Recap

By Amy Nankin

Hockey The Vikings hockey team defeated the South River Seahawks 6–1 Tuesday in the s...

By Lily Jacobson

Students had a wide range of reactions to President Trump’s recent nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Jan. 31. His nomination marks the second straight Supreme Court nominee with significant connections to Montgomery County after President Obama’s nominee, Bethesda resident Merrick Garland.

By Julie Rosenstein

Besting three teams they recently lost to, the Quiz Bowl team qualified for the Beltway League finals at their semifinals tournament Feb. 9 at Rockville High School.

By Amy Nankin, Sam Shiffman, and Ben Levin

Hockey crushes Northern in preliminary round of playoffs; boys and girls basketball finish off their seasons with wins against Paint Branch on senior night

By Matthew Farr

This week saw a cacophony of domestic and foreign news. Here is a sampling of the top stories of the week:

By Abby Snyder

A few months ago on a Sunday in downtown Bethesda, a little boy in a Kirk Cousins jersey told his friend all about the Redskins quarterback, and how he wanted to grow up to be “just like him.”

By Isaac DeMarchi

By Ben Levin

Boys basketball The boys basketball team (14–5) destroyed the Heights School Tuesday n...

By Sam Shiffman

It’s 11:30 p.m. Students emerge from the darkness of the Whitman parking lot and hea...

By Pearl Sun

The MCPS Board of Education replaced traditional two-hour semester exams with Required Quarterly Assessments (RQAs) beginning this school year, forcing students and teachers to adjust to the new tests and academic calendar.

By Sabrina Martin

As the 14-year-old boy approaches the judge’s stand, his head remains low, avoiding the courtroom’s heavy stares. Twelve high school volunteers raise their right hand and turn to the boy, solemnly promising to be fair in their duties. As the trial begins, the jurors listen tentatively to the boy’s trembling voice as he recalls the day he brought brass knuckles and knives to school.

By Ezra Pine

The indoor track team competed at regionals Feb. 9 in Landover, Maryland with the boy’s team placing ninth out of 16 teams and the girl’s team placing 10th out of 14.