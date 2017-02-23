The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

  • 'The Crucible' will be presented this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

  • Come to Mama Lucia's on Feb. 23 from 5-10 p.m. to support the Walt Whitman Robotics Team. Mention Whitman Robotics!

  • Anyone interested in corollary sports softball should attend the interest meeting in C-213 on Feb. 28 after school.

  • Donate duffel bags, sports bags, and x-box games to the bin outside the office for women who have experienced domestic abuse.

Feb. 21 Sports Recap

Hockey uses two goal second period against South River to propel themselves into semifinals

The hockey team skates their way past South River and into the semifinals where they'll face Marriotts Ridge. Photo by Tiger Björnlund.

By Amy Nankin
February 23, 2017
Filed under Sports, Winter

Hockey

The Vikings hockey team defeated the South River Seahawks 6–1 Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

For the second game in a row, junior captain Tiger Björnlund kicked off the game sinking the first goal of the match five minutes into the first period. The Seahawks matched the Vikings with a power play goal during the last two minutes of the period, yet the Vikings came back with a second goal closing out the period. The Vikes stayed strong throughout the second period, scoring two goals. The squad kept up their streak until the end of the game with six final goals.

This critical win qualified the team for the state semifinals where they will take on the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs Thursday 5 p.m.

