Feb. 21 Sports Recap
Hockey uses two goal second period against South River to propel themselves into semifinals
Hockey
The Vikings hockey team defeated the South River Seahawks 6–1 Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.
For the second game in a row, junior captain Tiger Björnlund kicked off the game sinking the first goal of the match five minutes into the first period. The Seahawks matched the Vikings with a power play goal during the last two minutes of the period, yet the Vikings came back with a second goal closing out the period. The Vikes stayed strong throughout the second period, scoring two goals. The squad kept up their streak until the end of the game with six final goals.
This critical win qualified the team for the state semifinals where they will take on the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs Thursday 5 p.m.
