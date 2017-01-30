January 27 Sports Recap

Boys basketball escapes B-CC with one point victory despite Sanson's injury; girls basketball takes down B-CC despite sloppy start; hockey blows out QO

Defenseman Mark Meinecke glides the puck into the offensive zone in the team's victory over QO. Photo by Tomas Castro. Defenseman Mark Meinecke glides the puck into the offensive zone in the team's victory over QO. Photo by Tomas Castro.





Filed under Sports, Winter

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (12–3) escaped with a 44–43 victory over the rival B-CC Barons on Friday night.

Going into the contest the Vikes hoped to feed off of energy of the home crowd going against a rival and translate it into improved defense.

“The crowds are always superb and the energy in the gym is very high before and during the game,” forward Max Oppenheim said. “Our game plan involved improving our defense, which has had flaws earlier in the season and I think we did a really good job staying in front of our men and really putting in the effort to prevent offensive penetration.”

The Vikes had comfortable 28–15 cushion after the first half, however guard Alex Sanson went down with a shooting hand injury soon after. The Vikes were able to hang on despite a furious comeback by the Barons in the following half.

Sanson lead the team with 12 points and Oppenheim scored 10 while making 8 of 11 free-throws.

The Vikes play next at Churchill on Friday at 5:30.

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (15–1) defeated the B-CC Barons 48–32 behind a dominant second and third quarter.

The Barons kept the game close through the first quarter, only trailing the Vikes by 4. However, behind the play of guard Abby Meyers and forward Olivia Meyers, the Vikings took control of the game and had a 44–22 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Abby had 23 points in the game, and Olivia had 14.

The Vikes’ next game is Friday at Churchill at 7:15.

Hockey

The Vikings hockey team (9–1–3) overtook the Quince Orchard Cougars (2–0–11) with a 7–1 blowout.

The squad kicked off the first period with a goal scored by freshman Neil Abramowitz, then kept up their lead with an explosive second period, scoring four goals and only letting one in. The Vikes rounded out the game with two goals scored by junior Tiger Bjornlund.

Next, the Vikings take on the B-CC Barons Friday at 8:15 p.m.