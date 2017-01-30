January 26 Sports Recap

Wrestling crushed by Churchill with only two match wins

Wrestler John Luke Iglesias pins his Churchill opponent in Thursday's match. Photo by Annabelle Gordon. Wrestler John Luke Iglesias pins his Churchill opponent in Thursday's match. Photo by Annabelle Gordon.





Filed under Sports, Winter

Wrestling

The wrestling team (4–6) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs in a 59–12 home defeat.

The Vikings struggled to find their footing and came out with only two match wins by 113 lb Peyton Casamento and 126 lb Clark Boinis and one pin by 220 lb John Luke Iglesias.

“Churchill has a very tough team, and we just weren’t able to win many key matches,” Boinis said. “This loss can help mature our team and help us grow going forward.”

The Vikings travel to face the B-CC Barons and the Walter Johnson Wildcats in their regular season finale February 4.