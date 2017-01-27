January 25 Sports Recap

Boys and girls basketball rock the Rams with dominant victories; swim and dive competes against B-CC in their last regular season meet

Coach Schaefer pumps up the team in their last regular season meet against B-CC. Photo by Tomas Castro.





Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (11–3) bounced back with a 48–39 win over the Rockville Rams on Wednesday night.

The Vikes’ defense excelled, holding their opponents under their season average of 46.5 points allowed per game. Imposing their will throughout the contest, the Vikings held the Rams to single digits at the half, with a 33–9 lead.

Guard Hannes Kogelnik lead the Vikes with nine points, while contributing three of the team’s five three-pointers.

The Vikes play at home against B-CC on Friday at 5:30.

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (14–1) dominated the Rockville Rams 70–35, winning their ninth game in a row.

The Vikes jumped out to a quick 33–18 lead at the half. Guard Abby Meyers and forward Olivia Meyers led the offensive, scoring 23 and 15 points in the game, respectively. The Vikes have outscored their opponents by a combined 525 points this season.

The team’s next game is home against B-CC on Friday at 7:15.