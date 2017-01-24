January 23 Sports Recap

Girls basketball crushes Einstein despite resting multiple starters; boys basketball suffers tight defeat to Einstein for first home loss

Guard Alex Sanson attacks the basket for a team-high 18 points in a tight contest against Einstein. Photo by Lauren Oppenheim.





Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (12–1) obliterated the Einstein Titans 55–9 Monday despite not having multiple starters.

The Vikes sat much of their starting lineup including leading scorer guard Abby Meyers and most of the starting lineup. Despite not having both Abby and Olivia Meyers, the Vikes dominated the Titans from the start of the game, taking a 17–2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Offensively, the squad was led by forward Carter Mcgloon with 13 points and guard Elyse Lowet with 10 points.

The Vikes’ next game is home Wednesday against Rockville at 7:15.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (10–3) suffered their first loss at home in a 53–54 outing against the Einstein Titans on Tuesday night.

Despite building momentum after a 24–12 second quarter, the Vikes were unable to maintain their lead after being outscored 22–28 in the second half.

The Vikes’ leading scorer guard Alex Sanson fueled the offense with 18 points and four three-pointers.

The Vikings play at Rockville on Wednesday at 7:15.