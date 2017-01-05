The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

January 2 Sports Recap

Hockey triumphs over Blair 7–2 with strong second period

By Amy Nankin
January 5, 2017
Hockey

The Vikings hockey team (7–1–1) overtook the Blair Blazers (3–0–6) Monday with a strong 7–2 finish.

The first period started out slow, ending in a 1–1 tie. Then the Vikings had an explosive second period, scoring four goals and not allowing any in making the score 5–1. Finally in the last period, the Blazers scored one goal, but the Vikings matched it with two more, rounding out the game with a 7–2 win.

The team’s next game is Friday against the Wootton Patriots (7–0–2).

