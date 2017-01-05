January 2 Sports Recap
Hockey triumphs over Blair 7–2 with strong second period
Hockey
The Vikings hockey team (7–1–1) overtook the Blair Blazers (3–0–6) Monday with a strong 7–2 finish.
The first period started out slow, ending in a 1–1 tie. Then the Vikings had an explosive second period, scoring four goals and not allowing any in making the score 5–1. Finally in the last period, the Blazers scored one goal, but the Vikings matched it with two more, rounding out the game with a 7–2 win.
The team’s next game is Friday against the Wootton Patriots (7–0–2).
