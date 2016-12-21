December 19: Boys basketball tramples Blair 53–38 despite major injuries; girls basketball obliterates Blair 66–37 behind dominant second quarter





Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (5–1) topped the Blair Blazers 53–38 on Monday night for their third consecutive win.



Despite missing forwards Kieran Kindig and Max Oppenheim due to injury, the Vikes controlled the game from the beginning, leading 11–1 after the first quarter.

Guard Alex Sanson exploded for a season-high 31 points and six steals, and accounted for 11 of the Vikes’ 17 two-point field goals.

The Vikings play at archrival B-CC on Wednesday night.

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (1–0) decimated the Blair Blazers 66–37 in a game which three players scored more than ten points.

The Vikes got off to another quick start, taking a 32–10 lead at half. The squad was again lead by Abby and Olivia Meyers who scored 15 and 12 points respectively.

The team’s next game is Wednesday against the B-CC Barons at B-CC.