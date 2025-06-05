How freelancing taught me more than any job could

When my uncle suggested that I apply for a job at the local butcher shop, I assumed he was joking. A butcher shop wasn’t the first place that came to mind when I thought of where I’d spend my time and learn new skills. However, his reasoning stuck with me: I could connect with a different community, develop a clearer sense of how I enjoy spending my time and discover a new sense of fulfillment.

Although I never ended up taking the job, the thought opened my eyes to the idea of nonconventional jobs, showing me a better way to reach the same goals. Freelancing — a type of self-employment with payments on a per-project basis — offers something that typical jobs don’t: the opportunity to build entrepreneurship skills from the ground up.

Like many other high schoolers, I don’t have a definite vision of what I want to pursue after graduation. According to a YouScience study, 75% of surveyed high school students described themselves as not feeling totally prepared to make college and career decisions. Regardless of a student’s post-high school plans, it’s important for high schoolers to learn leadership styles and time management abilities for their future careers through hands-on experience. Freelancing is a great way to do so, offering unique opportunities for freedom and creativity.

Whether reselling or offering manual labor, high schoolers earn more than just a paycheck — they learn how to take initiative and be responsible for their own success.

I’ve always enjoyed doing freelance work, as I can advertise my services to community members on my own schedule for flexible, tax-free pay that’s better than many part-time jobs. During the winter months, I go door-to-door offering to shovel snow and during the warmer seasons, I walk dogs, babysit and landscape for neighbors.

Freelancing has taught me how to think resourcefully. Where there’s a need, there’s an opportunity. Finding the most effective ways to pitch services to homeowners, who often naturally turn down high schoolers, is a challenge. I’ve had to improvise during negotiations when faced with apprehension, teaching me how to adapt to different audiences.

Encountering unfriendly customers and rejection has significantly enhanced my resilience and sales skills. The more I practice, the more persuasive I become. I’ve been able to apply these lessons to other aspects of my life, such as understanding interpersonal relationships. Interactions with customers have enlightened me on the importance of conversation and compromise. No matter what field I enter in the future, my freelancing experience will grant me the skills to build beneficial connections.

One of my favorite aspects of freelance work is having control of my success. My performance directly affects the amount of money and satisfaction I feel after a day of work. Unlike traditional jobs like a cashier or waiter, where the hourly wage remains consistent despite performance, the potential for growth and improvement when I’m my own boss motivates me to innovate and improve.

Freelancing can be a low-risk, high-reward option that offers an unrivaled form of practical learning. Students can work in the field of their choice, building a deeper understanding of possible careers. The stakes are low, investing time in fields that spark passion could yield countless possibilities.

As time has passed, I’ve grown more comfortable approaching strangers, starting conversations and knowing when to pivot. Since I’m the only person responsible for my results, I’ve learned to take full accountability for my wins and losses — a realization I believe will take me far in life. This sense of responsibility is exactly what makes freelancing such a valuable extracurricular.