Wrestling finishes second in tournament; wins two dual meets

The Wrestling team (18-1) had a fantastic two weeks, winning dual meets against the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles and the Gaithersburg Trojans while finishing second place in their tournament over the weekend.

Last week, the Vikes cruised to a 65–14 victory over Seneca Valley on Wednesday night. They were dominant as they won 11 of their 14 matches in a dominant performance. They also won their other dual meet this week over Gaithersburg 75–6, losing just one match on their way to a resounding victory.

Meanwhile, in Grapple at the Brook, their tournament two weekends ago, the team finished second place to Chesapeake and also had some impressive individual performances. Junior captain Solomon Randall (126) won his 100th match in his high school career on his way to a first-place finish. Sophomore Jabasie Trice (113) also claimed an individual title in his weight class. The Vikes also had five other top-five finishes in an outstanding weekend.