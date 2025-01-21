Swim and Dive dominates Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The boys’ swim and dive team (5–1) crushed the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons 114–72 and the girls’ swim and dive dominated the Barons 107–78.

The boys’ dive team finished second in the Men Open 1 Meter Diving (4 dives) with senior Asa Hsu’s score of 155.85 for four points. Junior Everett Campbell finished in fourth place with a score of 115.30 and two points.

The girl’s dive team almost had a sweep in the Women Open 1 Meter Diving (4 dives) with two divers that earned first and second place. Senior Annie Kessner finished first with a score of 150.95 and six points, followed by Junior Katya Peresunko’s score of 149.65 and four points.

The boys’ swim team began their meet with second and third place finishes in the Men Open 200 yard Medley Relay. The second place team of sophomores Charlie Penn, Brandon Liu, and junior Kyle Chen and senior Luca Kantovitz Nociti finished with a time of 1:41.82 and earned four points. The boys team swept the Men’s Open 200 yard Freestyle with senior Casper Svensson in first place with a time of 1:49.13 and six points. Senior Charlie Conroy finished second with a time of 1:51.41 and four points. Junior Graham Starr finished in third with a time of 1:53.53 and three points. In the Men Open 200 yard IM the boys finished in first and third place. Senior Cam Groves finished in first place with a time of 2:04.97 and junior Joey Press placed third with a time of 2:07.43. The boys’ team also finished first and third in the Men Open 50 yard Freestyle with Kantovitz Nociti’s first place time of 22.90 that earned them six points and Liu’s third place time of 23.82 that earned them three points.

The boys finished first and second place in the Men Open 100 yard Butterfly and the Men Open 100 yard Freestyle. In the 100 yard butterfly, Penn finished in first with a time of 55.02 and six points followed closely by Starr’s second place time of 55.22 for four points. In the 100 yard freestyle, Svensson finished with a time of 50.00 and six points followed by Penn with a second place time of 53.06. The boys won the Men Open 500 yard Freestyle with a first place finish from freshman Leopold Nurit’s time of 4:48.69 with a second place finish from Conroy who had a time of 5:01.52. The boys also won the Men Open 200 yard Freestyle Relay with a team of Kantovitz Nociti, Chen, Starr and Svensson who collectively got a time of 1:31.38 for eight points. The boys finished first and second again, this time in the Men Open 100 yard Backstroke. Liu got first with a time of 57.66 and six points, followed by Nurit’s second place time of 58.93 and six points.

The boys struggled a little in the Men Open 100 yard Breaststroke with a third place finish, but bounced back quickly in the Men Open 400 yard Freestyle Relay with a first place finish from the team of Kantovitz Nociti, Starr, Nurit and Svensson who got a time of 3:23.76 and eight points.

The boys added another win to their total in dominant fashion against the Barons to continue their impressive season. They will look to add another win to their total next week and keep their win streak going.

The girls started their meet off with a second place finish in the Women Open 200 yard Medley Relay with a team of freshman Jisoo Yeou, senior Kristina Fleck, junior Julie Yang and sophomore Penelope Belknap who got a time of 1:52.03 and four points. The girls received a third place finish in the Women Open 200 yard Freestyle but got a second and third place finish in the Women Open 200 yard IM. Chloe Green got third with a time of 2:04.26 in the 200 yard freestyle. Fleck got second with a time of 2:15.64 and four points in the 200 yard IM followed by Yang’s third place time of 2:19.28. The girls finally got a first place finish in the Women Open 50 yard Freestyle with Penelope Belknap’s time of 25.14 and six points.

The girls got another second and third place finish in the Women Open 100 yard Butterfly with Caitlin Groves second place time of 59.94 and Yang’s third place time of 1:01.97 that got the girls a total of seven points. The girls turned around quickly with a first and second place finish in the Women Open 100 yard Freestyle with Belknap’s first place time of 55.65 for six points and Yeou’s second place time of 55.76 and four points. The girls started to get into a rhythm with more first place finishes in the Women Open 500 yard Freestyle and the Women Open 200 yard Freestyle Relay. Freshman Sophia Hughes got first in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:27.91 and six points. A team of Belknap, Yang, Fleck and Green had a time of 1:42.31 for first place in the 200 yard freestyle relay.

The girls continued this momentum with first and second place finishes in the Women Open 100 yard Backstroke and a sweep in the Women Open 100 yard Breaststroke. Yeou had a time of 1:02.56 and six points in first place in the 100 yard backstroke followed closely by Groves with a time of 1:02.72 and four points in second place. Fleck got first place in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.02 and six points. Freshman Alex Forkin got second with a time of 1:17.02 and four points. Junior Rebecca Thatch finished third with a time of 1:17.69 and three points. The girls team of sophomore Riley Chi, freshman Charlotte Katsaros, Hughes and freshman Olivia Morton finished second in the Women Open 400 yard Freestyle Relay with a total time of 4:02.11 and four points.

The girls got another impressive win this season with this most recent one against the Barons to add to their win streak. They will look to win their next swim and dive meet next week to keep their season losses to a minimum after the rough start they had.