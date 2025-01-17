Indoor Track excels in fourth meet of the season

Whitman Indoor Track continued onwards with their next regular season meet competing magnificently. On Monday, Jan. 13th the Vikes competed at the PG sports complex against the neighboring MCPS schools.

The boys’ team had a strong performance, with seven top-12 places. To start out, junior Aras Arikan placed 12th in the boys’ 55 meters with a time of 6.99 seconds. Following Arikan was sophomore Matthew Noone in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles who placed 12th timing a 9.72 seconds. One of the best placings came from junior Zack Pritts in fourth for the boys’ 800 meters in 2:06.72 minutes. The best placing came from senior Mateo Gros-Solvinsky who got first in the boys’ 3200 meters with a time of 9:39.21 minutes gaining ten points for the team. In the same event, Nico Tamez placed tenth in 10:57.18 minutes. Following these individual events was the Boys’ 4×800 meters relay where senior Henry Renfrew, junior Max Forman, sophomore Maddox Bland, and freshman Nattam Osornprasop achieved a time of 9:51.94.

The girls also had a powerful meet with seven top-12 performances.

The first event was the Girls’s 55-meter, junior Avery Washington with a time of 7.73 seconds. Senior Katherine Greenwald placed first in the girls’ 800 meters timing a 2:20.11 minutes, gaining a new personal record and ten points for the team. Following this was senior Ella Werkman placing first in the girls’ 3200 meters in 11:23.62 minutes, adding an additional ten points for the team. Three Vikes placed in the top 12 for the girls’ high jump, senior Onehizeme Egbiremon in fourth in 1.47 meters, senior Ava Wilson in eighth in 1.42 meters, and lastly with a personal record Esele Egbiremon with 1.37 meters. In the girls’ long jump junior Avery Washington placed third with a distance of 5.00 meters. The last event was junior Sydney Altman who placed 11th in the girls’ shot put with a distance of 8.43 meters.

This concluded the third regular season meet for the indoor track team. Whitman came in 13th of 21 teams competing at this meet, scoring a total of 15 points. Their next meet will be held at the PG sports complex on Wednesday, Jan. 22nd. for the MCPS Indoor Championships.

Ella Werkman is a News Editor for The Black & White