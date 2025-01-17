The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Indoor Track excels in fourth meet of the season

By Olivia Pizarro
January 17, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

Whitman Indoor Track continued onwards with their next regular season meet competing magnificently. On Monday, Jan. 13th the Vikes competed at the PG sports complex against the neighboring MCPS schools.

 

The boys’ team had a strong performance, with seven top-12 places. To start out, junior Aras Arikan placed 12th in the boys’ 55 meters with a time of 6.99 seconds. Following Arikan was sophomore Matthew Noone in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles who placed 12th timing a 9.72 seconds. One of the best placings came from junior Zack Pritts in fourth for the boys’ 800 meters in 2:06.72 minutes. The best placing came from senior Mateo Gros-Solvinsky who got first in the boys’ 3200 meters with a time of 9:39.21 minutes gaining ten points for the team. In the same event, Nico Tamez placed tenth in 10:57.18 minutes. Following these individual events was the Boys’ 4×800 meters relay where senior Henry Renfrew, junior Max Forman, sophomore Maddox Bland, and freshman Nattam Osornprasop achieved a time of 9:51.94. 

The girls also had a powerful meet with seven top-12 performances.

Story continues below advertisement

The first event was the Girls’s 55-meter, junior Avery Washington with a time of 7.73 seconds. Senior Katherine Greenwald placed first in the girls’ 800 meters timing a 2:20.11 minutes, gaining a new personal record and ten points for the team. Following this was senior Ella Werkman placing first in the girls’ 3200 meters in 11:23.62 minutes, adding an additional ten points for the team. Three Vikes placed in the top 12 for the girls’ high jump, senior Onehizeme Egbiremon in fourth in 1.47 meters, senior Ava Wilson in eighth in 1.42 meters, and lastly with a personal record Esele Egbiremon with 1.37 meters. In the girls’ long jump junior Avery Washington placed third with a distance of 5.00 meters. The last event was junior Sydney Altman who placed 11th in the girls’ shot put with a distance of 8.43 meters.

This concluded the third regular season meet for the indoor track team. Whitman came in 13th of 21 teams competing at this meet, scoring a total of 15 points. Their next meet will be held at the PG sports complex on Wednesday, Jan. 22nd. for the MCPS Indoor Championships.

 

Ella Werkman is a News Editor for The Black & White

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Boys Basketball annihilates Walter Johnson 78–52
Boys Basketball annihilates Walter Johnson 78–52
Girls Basketball defeats Walter Johnson 57–54
Girls Basketball defeats Walter Johnson 57–54
Swim and Dive crushes Wootton
Swim and Dive crushes Wootton
Boys Basketball squeezes by BCC 72–71 in Battle of Bethesda
Boys Basketball squeezes by BCC 72–71 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls Basketball suffers a tough loss to BCC 47–44 in the Battle of Bethesda
Girls Basketball suffers a tough loss to BCC 47–44 in the Battle of Bethesda
Ice Hockey crushes Churchill 7–3 on senior night
Ice Hockey crushes Churchill 7–3 on senior night
About the Contributors
Olivia Pizarro
Olivia Pizarro, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? Marbella, Spain
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus