Swim and Dive crushes Wootton

The boy’s swim and dive team (4–1) crushed the Wootton Patriots 118–65 and the girls swim and dive dominated the Patriots 121–65.

The boys dive team had a great showing in the Men Open 1 Meter Diving (4 dives) with a notable first, second and third place performance by junior Zaki Saberi, senior Asa Hsu and junior Everett Campbell. Saberi had a score of 150.05 for six points, Hsu with a score of 128.00 for four points and Campbell had a score of 103.90 for three points.

The girls dive team also had a great performance and got first, second and third place in the Women Open 1 Meter Diving (four dives). First place was senior Addie Lockard who had a score of 133.70 and six points. In second place came freshman Briley Silvola with a score of 130.55 and four points. Junior Shauna O’Donoghue came in third place with a score of 118.30 and three points.

The boys started their meet off with a win in the Men Open 200 yard Medley Relay with a team of seniors Caleb Chen and Luca Kantovitz Nociti, along with sophomore Brandon Liu and junior Kyle Chen. The team finished with a time of 1:41.59 and eight points. The boys lost in the Men Open 200 yard Freestyle but placed second and third which allowed them to rack up points. Junior Joey Press had a time of 1:55.04 and four points with freshman Griffin Wizenberg, who had a time of 1:55.31 and three points. The boys also placed second and third in the Men Open 200 yard IM and the Men Open 50 yard Freestyle. Second place in the 200 yard IM was senior Cam Groves who had a time of 2:06.69 and four points and third place was Caleb Chen with a time of 2:10.47 and three points. Senior Casper Svensson finished second in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 22.65 for four points and senior Luca Kantovitz Nociti with a time of 22.81 for three points.

Story continues below advertisement

The boys crushed the Men Open 100 yard Butterfly and placed first, second and third. First place was Liu with a time of 54.44 and six points. Junior Graham Starr had a time of 54.96 and four points, and Wizenberg had a time of 58.82 and three points in third place. The boys did not place first in the Men Open 100 yard Freestyle and the Men Open 500 yard Freestyle but did get second and third place in both with solid performances by Svensson, junior Rodrigo Bravo, senior Charlie Conroy and sophomore Agustin Urzua. The boys finally got another first place in the Men Open 200 yard Freestyle Relay with a team of Kantovitz Nociti, Kyle Chen, Starr and Svensson who finished with a time of 1:30.63 and eight points. The boys followed up the first place finish in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a first place finish in the Men Open 100 yard Backstroke with an impressive performance by Caleb Chen with a time of 58.47 and six points. Groves scored another first place finish for the boys in the Men Open 100 yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:05.03 and six points. The boys ended their meet with a first place finish in the Men Open 400 yard Freestyle Relay by a team of Starr, Conroy, Press and Svensson for a 3:28.28 time and eight points.

The boys were great in their fourth meet of their season with a very impressive win against the Patriots. They will look to continue their impressive season with another win against Bethesda-Chevy Chase next week.

The girls started their meet off with a first place finish in the Women Open 200 yard Medley Relay with a team of freshman Jisoo Yeou, junior Julie Yang and senior Kristina Fleck and Chloe Green who all racked up a time of 1:53.72 and eight points. The girls finished first again in the Women Open 200 yard Freestyle with a first place finish from sophomore Caitlin Groves with a time of 2:00.38 and six points. The girls also finished first in the Women Open 200 yard IM, Women Open 50 yard Freestyle and Women Open 100 yard Butterfly. Fleck finished with a time of 2:15.41 and six points in the 200 yard IM. Sophomore Penelope Belknap finished with a time of 25.38 in the 50 yard freestyle. Liu finished with a time of 54.44 for six points in the 100 yard butterfly with Starr right behind her with a time of 54.96 for four points.

The girls finished second in the Women Open 100 yard Freestyle with Belknap’s time of 57.82 for four points, but quickly bounced back with a first place finish in the Women Open 500 yard Freestyle with freshman Sophia Hughes’ time of 5:32.56 for six points. The girls Women Open 200 yard Freestyle Relay team made up of Belknap, Yang, Yeou and Green finished with a time of 1:43.81 and eight points in an impressive performance. The girls last second place finish was in the Women Open 100 yard Backstroke with a great showing by freshman Lola Fortunato for her time of 1:06.25 and four points. The girls got first place in both the Women Open 100 yard Breaststroke with Fleck’s time of 1:10.50 and first in the Women Open 400 yard Freestyle Relay, with a team of Caitlin Groves, Belknap, Liu and Green who had a total time of 3:50.56 and eight points.

This was a very impressive win for the girls swim and dive team and the momentum they gained from this meet should translate into next week. They broke their losing streak with this win and will look to add to their new win streak next week against Bethesda-Chevy Chase.