Indoor Track competes in Montgomery Invitational

The Whitman indoor track team competed at the 2025 Montgomery Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11th. Many of the best Whitman runners were invited to compete against the other top performers from neighboring schools.

The boys’ team had an excellent performance, with three top 12 placings.

The best placing came from senior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky in the boys’ 800-meter with a time of 1:57.90 minutes. Next was seventh place by junior Zack Pritts, who timed 4:41.88 minutes in the 1600 meter. To finish the best placings in this invitational, junior Max Wolf took 12th place. Wolf got a new PR in the Boys’ 3200- meter Invitational, in 10:24.29 minutes.

To continue the victorious meet, the girls placed five times in the top 11 placings.

To start the girls off, in the Girls 200-meter Invitational, junior Avery Washington timed 27.96 seconds. The next place was the best for the Vikes in this meet. Senior Katherine Greenwald timed 5:12.16 minutes in the girls’ 1600-meter, placing first in the event. Following her was senior Ella Werkman in the same event with a 5:15.29 minutes. To finish off the individual events, senior Ava Wilson placed second in the Girls’ Pole Vault with a distance of 3.20 meters.

Lastly, for the Girls’ 4×800-meter Relay, freshmen Gabriela Noya, and Sofia Sigrist, and seniors Ella Werkman and Katherine Greenwald placed 10th with a time of 10:28.23 minutes. This gained them personal best.

Overall the Vikes had an exciting meet, having eight top 12 placings with 32 athletes from Whitman being invited to compete. They will continue onwards with their winter season in their next regular season meet on Monday, Jan. 13th at PG Sports Complex.