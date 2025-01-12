Indoor Track impresses in second meet of the season

The indoor track team continued their victorious season in the second meet of the season at the Prince George County Sports Complex on Tuesday, Dec. 17th.

The boys’ team had a great meet placing in multiple events. To start the meet off, senior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky placed first in the Boys’ 1600-meter with a time of 4:25.04 minutes. Continuing onwards, junior Max Wolf had an amazing performance in the Boys’ 3200-meter race placing fourth with a time of 10:25.86 minutes. In the same event, junior Zack Pritts got sixth place in 10:30.71 minutes. For the last individual event, junior Aras Arikan placed seventh with a distance of 5.72 meters. The last boys’ event was the Boys’ 4×400-meter Relay, where seniors Jo-Saih Lebale, and Mateo Gros-Slovinsky and juniors, Max Wolf and Zack Pritts placed sixth with a time of 3:46.65 minutes. That concludes the boys’ portion of the meeting.

The girls’ section also performed astoundingly throughout numerous events. Junior Avery Washington placed fourth in the Girls’ 55-meter with a time of 7.69 seconds. Freshman Gabriela Noya had an extremely successful meet placing first in the Girls’ 800-meter race in 2:31.53 minutes. To finish off the individual events, junior Avery Washington placed sixth in the Girls’ Long Jump in 4.74 meters. That concludes the Vikes placings for this meet.

The Whitman indoor track team had a fantastic overall meet. Multiple athletes placed in the top three categories. They will proceed to the Montgomery Invitationals, where a select number of Whitman athletes will compete against the top-tier athletes in the country. This will take place on Saturday, January 11th, at the Prince George County Sports Complex.