Boys Basketball dominates Kennedy 61–53

By Kavya Rajani
December 16, 2024
The boys’ basketball team (3–1) defeated the Kennedy Cavaliers (2–2) 61–53 on Saturday morning. The Vikings started strong, gaining a fast lead in the first quarter. Sophomore Max Williams kicked off this spark by regulating the offensive side. Williams had 15 points and three steals, creating energy on every play. Senior Sean Curran dominated the paint by adding 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. 

However, the Cavaliers won the second quarter, reducing the score gap. Going into the second half, the Vikings switched from a man defense to a zone and immediately shut down Kennedy’s offense, as they only scored four points in the third quarter. Still, the Cavs returned in the fourth quarter and were only down by two points with a few minutes left in the game. With many fouls called on both teams, opportunities opened for Whitman to gain points. Senior Titian DeRosa hit four free throws to solidify the win for the Vikings.

The Vikings will look to continue their winning streak against the Poolesville Falcons on Tuesday, home at 7:15 pm.

