Boys Swim and Dive beats Walter Johnson; Girls fall short

The boy’s swim and dive team (2–0) beat the Walter Johnson Wildcats 97–89, while the girls lost 92–94 on Saturday night.

The Vikes started off the meet strong with the Men’s Open 1 Meter Diving, getting first and second. Senior Sam Adelson scored six points for the Vikes with a 178.15 final score and senior Asa Hsu finished with four points and a score of 138.60.

The Lady Vikes rode that wave, getting first, second and third in the Women Open 1 Meter Diving, with scores of 167.80 for captain and senior Annie Kessner, 150.20 for freshman Briley Silvola and 133.40 for senior Addie Lockard.

The boys came into the meet wanting to start their season off fresh with a win against the rival Wildcats and did exactly that. Sophomore Charlie Penn, along with juniors Kyle Chen and Graham Starr and senior Luca Kantovitz got the Vikes four total points in the Men’s Open 200 yard Medley relay. The Vikes only trailed the Wildcats by 12 milliseconds in a very close race.

The boys continued to rack up points with a total of ten points from the Men’s 200 yard freestyle. Freshman Leopold Nurit looked great scoring six points with a time of 1:45.90. Senior Casper Svensson was equally impressive with his time of 1:46.08, scoring him four points for the Vikes. The closest Wildcat was about three seconds off of Casper’s time.

The next event for the boys was the Men’s Open 200 yard IM where they scored a total of nine points. Junior Joey Press got second in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:05.33, earning the Vikes four points. Senior Cam Groves finished with a time of 2:06.08, followed right after by Chen with a time of 2:06.38, which earned the Vikes three and two points respectively.

The Vikes finished first in the Men’s Open 50 yard Freestyle with an impressive time of 22.51 which gave the Vikes six points. Starr was not too far behind with a time of 23.09 in the freestyle, which earned them two points. The Vikes placed first in the Men’s Open 100 yard Butterfly with Penn who scored six points on a 55.22 score and first in the Men’s Open 100 yard Freestyle with Svensson who scored the Vikes six points on a score of 49.24. The Vikes also scored first in the Men’s Open 500 yard Freestyle which included Nurit’s time of 4:46.93 which earned the Vikes six points. The Vikes got first in the Men’s Open 200 yard Freestyle Relay with a team of Kantovitz, Chen, Nurit, and Svensson who finished with a total time of 1:30.84 and eight points. Chen got first in the Men’s Open 100 yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:03.21 and six points. The tally of all of the collected points from the boys was more than enough to give them their much-earned win against the Wildcats.

The girls started their meet off well tying first in the Women Open 200 yard Medley Relay with a team of freshmen Jisoo Yeou, senior Kristina Fleck, junior Julie Yang and sophomore Penelope Belknap for a total time of 1:50.62 winning them six points.

Later on, the Vikes bounced back in the Women’s Open 200 yard IM, with Yang and sophomore Caitlin Groves who got first and second. Yang had a time of 2:12.95 and six points with Caitlin Groves who had a time of 2:13.50 and four points. The Vikes continued by winning the Women Open 50 yard Freestyle with a score of 25.47 and six points which was followed up by the Yeou won the Women’s Open 100 yard Freestyle for the Vikes with a score of 55.76 gaining six points.

After finishing second in the Women Open 500 yard Freestyle, the Vikes won the Women’s Open 200 yard Freestyle relay with Fleck, Belknap, Yang and senior captain Chloe Green who had a time of 1:42.46 and scored eight points for the Vikes. Yeou finished first in another event for the Vikes with a time of 1:02.32 in the Women Open 100 yard Backstroke and six points. The girls’ last two events ended in them getting second place with Fleck in the Women Open 100 yard Breaststroke and a team of Caitlin Groves, Ashley Liu, Green and Yeou in the 400 Freestyle relay.

The girls competed hard but could not edge out a win against the Wildcats. Both teams will look to go strong in their next meet on Saturday, Dec. 14 against another big rival in Richard Montgomery.