The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Field Hockey narrowly defeats Montgomery Blair 1–0

By Olivia Pizarro
September 11, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ field hockey (1–0) defeated the Montgomery Blair Blazers (0–1) 1–0 in their home opener on Monday night. 

 

The girls fought hard in an intense back-and-forth game all night long. After finishing the first half with a 0–0 score, the girls returned with a more intense energy determined to beat the Blazers.  With the Whitmaniacs and an amazing student section cheering them on, the girls returned the second half with determination to end the game on a high note. 

 

Story continues below advertisement

They did just that in the fourth quarter, with five minutes and 30 seconds left,  Senior Nisha Chakravarty scored the tie-breaking goal, securing the victory for The Vikes. With under one minute remaining the Vikes committed a foul giving the Blazers a corner. Junior Emma Foscarini blocked the ball on the corner, clearing it to win the game.

 

The Vikings had a strong finish and will continue their season next Monday hosting Seneca Valley at 7  p.m.

 

Emma Foscarini is a Multimedia reporter for The Black & White. 

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls soccer bests Good Counsel 1–0 in overtime thriller
Girls soccer bests Good Counsel 1–0 in overtime thriller
Football demolishes Northwood 52–0
Football demolishes Northwood 52–0
Girls flag football falls to Wheaton 13–7
Girls flag football falls to Wheaton 13–7
Boys Soccer shuts out Seneca Valley 6–0
Boys Soccer shuts out Seneca Valley 6–0
The teams’ preseason was somewhat of a letdown, but they can still bounce back and be a competitive team in the NFL this season as their schedule could see them winning up to nine games in the season, or falling short and only winning five.
Washington Commanders preseason takeaways and season outlook
Boys Soccer stuns DeMatha in overtime thriller
Boys Soccer stuns DeMatha in overtime thriller
About the Contributors
Olivia Pizarro
Olivia Pizarro, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? Marbella, Spain
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus