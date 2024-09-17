Field Hockey narrowly defeats Montgomery Blair 1–0

The girls’ field hockey (1–0) defeated the Montgomery Blair Blazers (0–1) 1–0 in their home opener on Monday night.

The girls fought hard in an intense back-and-forth game all night long. After finishing the first half with a 0–0 score, the girls returned with a more intense energy determined to beat the Blazers. With the Whitmaniacs and an amazing student section cheering them on, the girls returned the second half with determination to end the game on a high note.

They did just that in the fourth quarter, with five minutes and 30 seconds left, Senior Nisha Chakravarty scored the tie-breaking goal, securing the victory for The Vikes. With under one minute remaining the Vikes committed a foul giving the Blazers a corner. Junior Emma Foscarini blocked the ball on the corner, clearing it to win the game.

The Vikings had a strong finish and will continue their season next Monday hosting Seneca Valley at 7 p.m.

Emma Foscarini is a Multimedia reporter for The Black & White.