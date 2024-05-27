The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
MCPS to pilot girls’ flag football program for 2024 fall season
Baseball falls to Leonardtown 2–0 in state finals
The Black and White’s guide to summer jobs
Planet Word: Connecting through language
LIVE: Baseball takes on Leonardtown in state championships
NBA’s play-in games: Diminishing the regular season’s value

NBA’s play-in games: Diminishing the regular season’s value

May 24, 2024

MCPS to pilot girls’ flag football program for 2024 fall season

By Kavya Rajani
May 27, 2024
The+new+varsity+sport+looks+to+encourage+more+variety+and+student+participation+in+girls%E2%80%99+athletics.+Flag+football+is+also+creating+opportunities+for+female+student-athlete+involvement+as+it+joins+MCPS+athletics.
@sideline_gg via Instagram
The new varsity sport looks to encourage more variety and student participation in girls’ athletics. Flag football is also creating opportunities for female student-athlete involvement as it joins MCPS athletics.

After a successful pilot year of girls’ flag football in Frederick County, Montgomery County Public Schools will expand the sport along with Washington and Baltimore counties for the fall season of the 2024-2025 school year. 

Flag football has gained immense popularity in the past few years; in the piloted eight-week season in Frederick County in 2023, 280 girls are participating in the league. The sport has also broadened outside of Maryland, with 28 states having some form of a girls’ flag football program. Professionally, the Summer 2028 Olympic Games has added flag football as part of its future games.

Through the sponsorship of the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour, flag football will bring active competition to girls’ sports around Maryland. Under Armour’s partnership will bring financial grants allocated to equipment, custom uniforms, transportation, coaching stipends, and awards to fund the program. In a CBS report, Under Armour Director Trey Evans stated his goals for what the sport will bring to female student-athletes.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership and help female student-athletes find the confidence needed to compete at the highest level,” Evans said. “Sports play a crucial role in helping young women develop into future leaders.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new varsity sport looks to encourage more variety and student participation in girls’ athletics. Flag football is also creating opportunities for female student-athlete involvement as it joins MCPS athletics.

Baltimore Ravens Marketing Manager Adam Rudel spoke about these new opportunities in a WBAL-TV interview. 

“It’s something that the Ravens have felt passionately about, getting girls on the field through flag football,” Rudel said. “We felt like this is a great avenue to expose girls to high school football, just as the boys get the same chance.”

The game will consist of two teams of seven players each. Much like regular football, each series will contain four downs; when the flag is taken from the runner in possession of the ball, the down ends. However, there are some differences to regular football: tackling is considered a personal foul, and the game will have two halves rather than four quarters. 

Whitman Athletic Director William Toth is helping to organize this program as the fall season arrives. 

“We’re just trying to increase participation for all sports, and there are many girls who are willing to get involved in flag football at Whitman,” Toth said. “This just gives them another choice, and hopefully they’ll come out to enjoy it and have fun.”

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Baseball falls to Leonardtown 2–0 in state finals
Baseball falls to Leonardtown 2–0 in state finals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Leonardtown in state championships
LIVE: Baseball takes on Leonardtown in state championships
The presence of weaker teams in the tournament creates a notion that the importance of the 82-game season is less meaningful and teams don’t need to push as hard when the league gives teams more second chances.
NBA’s play-in games: Diminishing the regular season’s value
Baseball moves on to state finals after beating Crofton 6–2
Baseball moves on to state finals after beating Crofton 6–2
Track and field competes at regional championships
Track and field competes at regional championships
According to the policy, all athletes may participate in NAIA-sponsored male sports. However, only athletes whose biological sex is female and who have not begun hormone therapy will be allowed to participate in women’s sports.
NAIA bans postseason competition for transgender and nonbinary athletes
More in Spotlight
Teens may let worries of rejection discourage them from applying to a job, but some degree of spontaneity is the only way to push oneself, Corazzi explained. Teens should follow their instincts and pursue their desires when job-searching.
The Black and White’s guide to summer jobs
Walking deeper into the museum, visitors see the galleries and experiences that Miller highlighted. Brightly colored visuals tell about the history of words, how they’re made, and their future. Language constantly adapts; the museum dives into how words are created and how they will continue to change.
Planet Word: Connecting through language
Viewers can look forward to actors from Broadway and fantastic dancing under the instruction of an award-winning choreographer, Ott said. The play will be a precursor to GALA’s 2024-2025 season of politics and power, marking the next chapter of an ever-evolving theater.
GALA Hispanic Theatre: A cultural gem
While adults learning a second language often develop a forced accent and make many errors, children learning a second language are indistinguishable from native speakers.
Unlocking potential: the importance of language education in elementary schools
FARMS takes a broader approach, looking at household size and income and considering the amount of aid students receive from federal and state assistance programs, which would also show a need for financial relief.
Rethinking Title I: Leveraging FARMS data for equitable funding in MCPS
Whitman Principal Robert Dodd announced Whitman’s immediate evacuation on the loudspeaker during lunch. Students and staff promptly exited the building, walking outside into the parking lot towards Whittier Boulevard.
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *