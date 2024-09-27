Girls Soccer defeats Northwest 3–1

The girls’ soccer team (3–0) defeated the Northwest Jaguars (1–4), 3–1 securing their first away game victory of the season.

Freshman starter, Sofia Tomita, scored her first high school career goal, starting the game off strong in the first half. The Vikings went into the second half of the game with a 1–0 lead, knowing they could easily run away with the game in the second half.

And they did that, as senior captain Reneé Miller found the back of the net not even a minute into the second half. The Jaguars then scored their first and only goal of the game off a corner kick, but it was too little too late, as Vikes continued their domination when senior Olivia Hansel had a swift goal to end the game.

Junior Kennedy Eva-Buckner shared some words on Miller’s impressive goal, “Very elegant, very perfect, I mean, she just dribbled, she fought, and she placed it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikes look to keep up their undefeated streak this Friday against the Quince Orchard Cougars (1–0) at 7:15 p.m. at home.

Olivia Hansel is a News Editor for the Black & White