December 15, 2023

Photo of Yesterday, 12/15: Winter Pep Rally

By Olivia Hansel
December 16, 2023
Olivia Hansel
The SGA puts together three pep rallies each year commemorating the fall, winter and spring athletes on their upcoming seasons of success.

On Dec. 15, SGA organized a pep rally to celebrate Whitman’s student athletes who play winter sports. Each player jogged into the dark gym, lit with colorful glowing lights, as their fellow peers applauded the different teams. 

The eight varsity sports teams, which includes girls and boys basketball, indoor track, swim and dive, poms, wrestling, coed bocce and cheer were called up one by one, and SGA members announced the captains for each team. Accompanied by their song of choice, they made their way around the gymnasium floor. 

Pep Rally Senior Chair Lauren Kim worked on the logistics, and thought the event went well overall.

“Drumline and cheer both had amazing performances, and we had our first Staff vs. Student basketball game,” Kim wrote.

This year's winter pep rally was run by Kim and Eliza Raphael, another member of SGA. The event was split up into two sections during eighth period because of the gym's smaller size.

Sophomore Eva Leonardt, member of the varsity girls basketball team, enjoyed participating in the pep rally and believes the event is crucial to Whitman school spirit. 

“[The pep rally] recognizes how hard working these athletes are,” Leonhardt said. “They put in a lot of work behind the scenes that people don’t see. Pep rallies are really good to showcase and celebrate that.”
