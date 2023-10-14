The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Award-winning author Dashka Slater visits Whitman to discuss new book
Healthy Baller Performance Center: A look into how Whitman athletes are bettering themselves in the offseason
Football crushes Kennedy 54–0 on homecoming
Currency in the digital age: Navigating the maze of student data protection
LIVE: Football takes on Kennedy on homecoming
Boys soccer squeezes past Wootton 3–2

Boys soccer squeezes past Wootton 3–2

October 13, 2023

Currency in the digital age: Navigating the maze of student data protection

By Sofia Lazarus
October 14, 2023
From+personal+information+and+test+scores+to+online+behavior+patterns%2C+schools+can+amass+an+unprecedented+amount+of+information.+However%2C+this+increase+in+available+information+comes+at+a+price%3A+hostile+parties+are+gaining+more+user+information+than+ever.
Duy Bui
From personal information and test scores to online behavior patterns, schools can amass an unprecedented amount of information. However, this increase in available information comes at a price: hostile parties are gaining more user information than ever.

In the current digital age, where chalk dust mingles with pixels, classrooms across the nation are experiencing a profound transformation. From personal information and test scores to online behavior patterns, schools can amass an unprecedented amount of information. However, this increase in available information comes at a price: hostile parties are gaining more user information than ever. As privacy concerns grow, government intervention has become necessary.

There are three primary laws regarding student data and privacy: the Children’s Information Protection Act, the Children’s Online Privacy Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. CIPA imposes restrictions on the kinds of content that students can access on the internet, and COPPA pertains to websites and applications that knowingly collect and use data from children under the age of 13. FERPA gives students and parents more autonomy over their online privacy and concerns all schools that receive funds from the U.S. Department of Education. These laws protect underage students’ data and ensure that entities handle the information with care and respect for their privacy.

Because MCPS must comply with these laws, most student information collected is site data rather than personal information. According to Information and Technology Systems Specialist Helen Ward, there are two ways this information is collected: through the school-assigned Google accounts and a connection to the school Chrome Wi-Fi.

The school accounts track student website information using the Google for Education platform. Unlike the commercial side of Google, this platform doesn’t allow for Google’s use or selling of student data unless required by MCPS.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since this is a school system and they have certain laws they have to live up to, they stay away from collecting everything,” Ward said. “They’re a data-mining company, so they want to collect our information, but they’re restricted by federal law.”

Most of the school’s data tracking occurs through student Google accounts and any connection to the IBoss system — a cloud security company that allows and blocks content based on filters decided by the administration and sets up firewalls to prevent viruses from affecting school accounts.

The reason data can be tracked, collected and flagged through the school wireless network is because the Google for Education platform traverses the Wi-Fi, hitching a ride off of the network so it can scan and track the site info of everything loaded while using the Wi-Fi to keep student data on their personal computers and phones safe. To bolster this security, an additional layer of firewall protection is implemented to ensure that third parties cannot access the data. 

Additionally, there is a tracking system associated with the MCPS Wi-Fi system. Though mainly used for network maintenance, it can also track individual connections to the Wi-Fi system, said Chuck McGee, the director of the MCPS Department of Technology Infrastructure and Operations.

“We have network maps that help us to know where various wireless access points are,” McGee said. “When there is an issue, the maps simply help us identify where in the school one of the many wireless access points could be located.” 

While MCPS uses the system to sort out issues with the Wi-Fi system, it also means that anyone connected can be tracked based on their proximity to specific wireless access points. In 2018, a group of former Howard County students were exposed for defacing school property. They were caught due to their phones’ automatic connection to the school Wi-Fi. 

While both Google and Canvas are not permitted to use student data for any purposes not sanctioned by MCPS, other apps and websites are not bound by the same stipulations. 

Joel Schwarz, an Adjunct Professor at Albany Law School specializing in Cybercrimes, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, and the founder and one of the board members of the Student Data Privacy Project, or SDPP, voiced concerns about the lack of regulations these third-party providers have.

“There is a lot of data being collected by those apps that the schools are not able to oversee,” he said. “They’re not checking on many of the providers, and most importantly, I don’t think they’re very much aware of how much data is being gathered.” 

Teachers often use sites like Deltamath and Khan Academy as educational aids. While they don’t directly share personal data with third parties, they create another access point for unknown parties, potentially exposing students’ information. Even sites like Naviance, which are required for college applications and career exploration, could reveal private data, Schwarz said.

Freshman Sam Kuzee is understandably worried about these developments and fears for the privacy of his personal information.

“If my data was revealed, I would feel unsafe and angry at the third parties who accessed my data without my permission,” Kuzee said.

Issues like extensive data collection by third-party apps and school systems intensify during incidents like the Illuminate data breach in 2022. The personal data of 820,000 current and former public school students in New York City was compromised, including personal information such as students’ names, birthdays and ethnicities. Additionally, the breach exposed information about whether students received special education services or financial aid. According to FERPA, there’s no mandatory retention time — the period in which data is kept — for student records. Many states set their restrictions on data retention, with the average tending to be five years.

MCPS keeps a log of student web traffic for approximately 60 days according to McGee. While this helps protect student information within the school’s data records, this practice does not apply to third-party apps and vendors, who often hold unknown amounts of sensitive data. Organizations like the SDPP work to protect student data by petitioning districts to enforce stricter data privacy laws and protect students.

“Data is the currency, and the more data you have the more currency you have,” Schwarz said. “So put that together, a large increase in the use of technology, very little oversight of the users and of the ed-tech providers, and the incentive to make a lot of money by using this data creates problems for protecting data privacy.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Healthy Baller has three locations in Rockville, Alexandria and Fairfax. All centers employ professional trainers with extensive athletic training experience and recovery expertise.
Healthy Baller Performance Center: A look into how Whitman athletes are bettering themselves in the offseason
Taste of Bethesda: Yogitopi Review
Taste of Bethesda: Yogitopi Review
Six new teachers are joining the Whitman community this year and settling into their new positions.
Six new teachers join the Whitman community
With its dim lights and leafy decorations along the walls, Plantas welcoming aesthetic instantly captures the eyes of the average passerby.
The Black & White’s top diet-inclusive restaurants in Bethesda
For 51 years, pandas have been an integral part of Washington D.C.’s National Zoo. By Dec. 7, however, all of the pandas currently inhabiting the iconic zoo will return to their home in China.
“Panda Palooza” celebrates the National Zoo’s pandas before their return to China
Bonded together by long hikes through the forest and poetry readings around the campfire, these are participants in Open Sky Wilderness Therapy, a program that seeks to “inspire individuals to live in a way that honors, values and strengthens relationships.”
From tough love to torture: Wilderness therapy rehabilitation programs leave teenagers traumatized
More in Spotlight
Students learned from Slater about the true story of a harmful incident on social media that disrupted the community surrounding a small high school in California.
Award-winning author Dashka Slater visits Whitman to discuss new book
In comparison to the dangerous effects excessive technology consumption could have, it’s important to consider whether a few laughs and time-killing videos are worth all the trouble.
Media metamorphosis: How screens may shape evolution
A surge in traffic between 7:45 and 9:15 a.m. on Bluebook, the app used to administer College Board tests, caused some schools across the country to “delay or be unable to begin testing,” College Board officials wrote.
Administrators cancel PSAT due to technical issues with College Board website
The College Board intends to make the digital SAT simple in terms of time and resources by no longer requiring test administrators to pass out equipment and limiting the amount of pre-test instruction given to test-takers.
Whitman reacts: First online SAT to debut March 2024
With returning faces and a heightening of the classic “Saw” tropes, “Saw X” not only thrives as a top film in the series but as one of the greatest horror films of the decade so far.
“Saw X”: The missing piece of the bloody puzzle
Students reported suspicions of a classmate possessing a weapon on campus. A quick response ensued, with the administration alerting Montgomery County Police Department immediately.
Police called to Whitman after report of weapon on campus
About the Contributor
Duy Bui, Online Production Assistant
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I joined The B&W in hopes of expanding my skill sets. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? A scent that no one likes so that I’d never be lit.

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *