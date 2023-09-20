Field hockey brushes past Wooton 4–1

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys soccer falls to Quince Orchard 1–0 in overtime
By Elliott Brown
September 20, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team (5–0) defeated the Wooton Patriots (0–3) 4–1 Monday night to stay undefeated. 

The Patriots struck first, putting one into the back of the net just a couple of minutes into the first quarter. At first, the Vikes struggled to respond and looked a bit sloppy to start the game off. Toward the end of the first quarter, junior Maya Raphael netted a shot off a corner, which got things going for the Vikes. Following Raphael’s goal, the Vikes started playing more as a team and began overwhelming the Patriots. Junior Sadie Bastianeli and senior Kiley Kreter each netted a goal to extend the lead to 3–1 through the first three quarters.

The Vike’s defense also had a strong performance throughout the game. Following the Patriot’s first goal, the defense prevented Wooton from finishing any of their breakaways and stopped all of the Patriots’ shots. To put the cherry on top, junior Sadie Bastianeli added her second goal on a breakaway to end the game in a 4–1 lead.

The team next plays conference rival Churchill Bulldogs (3–0) on Thursday evening at home.

Photos by Declan Waterman and Heidi Thalman
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

