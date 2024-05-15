Girls lacrosse outclasses Walter Johnson 11–7 in regional title

The girls’ lacrosse team (13–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (6–3) 11–7 on Monday night to win the regional championship title before advancing to the state quarter-finals.

Junior Quinn Foa led the offense with consistent shots on net, finding gaps in the Wildcats’ defense. Foa and senior Caroline Reichert sealed the lead by both scoring hat tricks for the Vikes.

Defensively, Whitman fought hard by winning 24 total ground balls and holding off WJ throughout the game. During the second half, sophomore goalie Claire Milholin made three consecutive saves to hold the lead for the Vikes.

Whitman will take on the Blair Blazers (5–7) on Wednesday at home.

Caroline Reichert was the former multimedia editor for the Black & White