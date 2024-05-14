Softball destroys Quince Orchard 16–6 in reigonal semifinals

The softball team (13–4) mercy-ruled Quince Orchard Cougars (6–12) 16–6 in the regional semifinal Monday afternoon.

Senior pitcher Katie Frick started on the mound for the Vikes, and the offense got off to a great start.

The Vikes scored six runs in the first inning from hits from sophomores Sienna Rancilio and Ainsley Hollis. The offense added even more in the second inning with seven runs to take a 13–4 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, a ground out from senior Harper Barnowski scored two runs on a QO error to give the Vikes the 16–6 Mercy Rule victory.

Capitalizing on the mistakes of QO was the key to victory for the Vikes. The Cougars made five errors on defense which helped the Vikes offense.

Frick pitched all five innings only surrendering five earned runs for the afternoon.

Barnowski and junior Marisa Janger led the Vikes with each of them notching three RBIs a-piece. Senior Greta Berglund racked up the most hits for the Vikes with a total of two hits.

The Vikes look to move on to the state quarterfinals as they travel to top-seed Walter Johnson (14–3) on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Ainsley Hollis is a sports writer for The Black & White

Harper Barnowski was the former Online Editor-In-Chief of The Black & White