Girls lacrosse destroys Montgomery Blair 20–3 instate quarter-finals

The girls’ lacrosse team (14–2) defeated the Montgomery Blair Blazers (5–8) 20–3 on Wednesday night to win the state quarter-finals, advancing them to the semifinals.

Whitman started strong, scoring many points in the first few minutes. Sophomore Charlotte Dorsey and senior Caroline Reichert led the offense by both scoring hat tricks for the Vikes. The girls stayed ahead by staying on Blair’s side of the field for the majority of the game.

Senior Kristina Einberg took advantage of Blair’s weak defense by sprinting down the field to add another goal for the Vikes in the third quarter.

Defensively, Whitman stayed strong, making it hard for the Blazers to penetrate the crease and find openings to score.

Whitman will look to continue in the state semifinals as they take on the Broadneck Bruins (7–4) today at Severna Park at 8:00 p.m.

Caroline Reichert was the former multimedia editor for the Black & White