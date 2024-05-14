Boys lacrosse season comes to a close after losing to Churchill 12–5 in regional finals

The boys’ lacrosse team (11–3) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (11–3) ending the Vikes season on Monday night.

After falling to the Bulldogs earlier in the season, the Vikes looked to reverse that performance in a game that was win-or-go-home for both teams. From the first faceoff and on, the Bulldogs controlled possession of the game and immediately captured an early lead. This helped the Bulldogs to jump out to a 7–3 halftime lead over the Vikes.

Ultimately in the second half, the Vikes weren’t able to get back into the game and put pressure on the Bulldogs, allowing them to cruise to victory. For Churchill, it was their ninth straight region championship as the Vikes fell short to Churchill again. This was the second time in three years that the Bulldogs beat the Vikes in the playoffs, this time on home turf.

Unfortunately, the game meant that the season came to an end for the Vikes, but it doesn’t overshadow the great season that the team had. Congratulations to all of the seniors on their amazing seasons and careers.