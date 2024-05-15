Track+and+Field+competes+at+county+championships

As track and field is on the road to regionals, the team competed in the county championships from May 8th through the 11th. During the meet, the boys gained a total of 33 points while the girls had a total of 40.75 points.

Junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky had an extraordinary meet, placing first in the Boys’ 800 meters with a time of 1:56.37. Gros-Slovinsky also placed first in the Boys’ 1600 Meters and the Boys’ 3200 meters, with 4:19.84 and 9:36.97 respectively. Gros-Slovinsky will advance to regionals in all three events. The boys also landed sixth in the 4×800 relay thanks to Zack Pritts, Arin Joshi, Stephen Johnson and Gros-Slovinsky, with a time of 8:07.82.

The girls had another fantastic meet, to start them off, junior Ella Werkman placed first in girls’ 3200 meter with a time of 10:48.80. Werkman also placed ninth in the girls’ 1600 meters, achieving a time of 5:06.60. Keeping up the high streak, junior Katherine Greenwald placed third in the girls’ 3200 meter with a time of 11:09.84. Greenwald also placed fourth in the girls’ 1600 meter with a time of 5:04.03. Placing in ninth in the girls’ 4×100 meter were Avery Washington, Leela Patel, Ava Wilson, and Onehizeme Egbiremon, where they got a time of 51.33. Sophomore Ava Wilson placed sixth in the girls’ high jump with a distance of 1.47 meters, followed by junior Onehizeme Egbiremon with the same distance of 1.47 meters. Wilson also placed first in the girls’ pole vault with a distance of 3.05 meters. In the same event, junior Dana Heissenbuttel placed third with a distance of 2.13 meters.

Sophomore Maxwell Wolf looked back at his improvement in the season.

“It feels amazing,” said Wolf. “I think I even surprised myself at how well I’ve done this season and how much I’ve improved.”

Ella Werkman is the lead news editor for the Black & White