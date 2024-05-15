The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Track and Field competes at county championships
Girls lacrosse outclasses Walter Johnson 11–7 in regional title
Boys lacrosse season comes to a close after losing to Churchill 12–5 in regional finals
Stop indulging in fast fashion and start promoting sustainability
Softball destroys Quince Orchard 16–6 in reigonal semifinals
The Black & White’s analysis of the Washington Commanders 2024 NFL draft

May 14, 2024

By Olivia Pizarro
May 15, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

As track and field is on the road to regionals, the team competed in the county championships from May 8th through the 11th. During the meet, the boys gained a total of 33 points while the girls had a total of 40.75 points.

Junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky had an extraordinary meet, placing first in the Boys’ 800 meters with a time of 1:56.37. Gros-Slovinsky also placed first in the Boys’ 1600 Meters and the Boys’ 3200 meters, with  4:19.84 and 9:36.97 respectively. Gros-Slovinsky will advance to regionals in all three events. The boys also landed sixth in the 4×800 relay thanks to Zack Pritts, Arin Joshi, Stephen Johnson and Gros-Slovinsky, with a time of 8:07.82. 

The girls had another fantastic meet, to start them off, junior Ella Werkman placed first in girls’ 3200 meter with a time of 10:48.80. Werkman also placed ninth in the girls’ 1600 meters, achieving a time of 5:06.60. Keeping up the high streak, junior Katherine Greenwald placed third in the girls’ 3200 meter with a time of 11:09.84. Greenwald also placed fourth in the girls’ 1600 meter with a time of 5:04.03. Placing in ninth in the girls’ 4×100 meter were Avery Washington, Leela Patel, Ava Wilson, and Onehizeme Egbiremon, where they got a time of 51.33. Sophomore Ava Wilson placed sixth in the girls’ high jump with a distance of 1.47 meters, followed by junior Onehizeme Egbiremon with the same distance of 1.47 meters. Wilson also placed first in the girls’ pole vault with a distance of 3.05 meters. In the same event, junior Dana Heissenbuttel placed third with a distance of 2.13 meters. 

 

Sophomore Maxwell Wolf looked back at his improvement in the season. 

 

 “It feels amazing,” said Wolf. “I think I even surprised myself at how well I’ve done this season and how much I’ve improved.”

 

