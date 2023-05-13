Boys lacrosse falls to Wootton 10–9 in regional semi-final.

The boys lacrosse team (10–3) narrowly lost to the Wootton Patriots (11–3) in the regional semifinal, officially ending their season.

The game started slow, with both teams struggling to put the ball in the back of the net. Eventually, Wootton got themselves on the board to go up one, but sophomore Drew Delano responded with a goal shortly after. Junior Lachlan Overdhal followed with another goal to put the Vikes up one. Then, right before the first quarter ended, sophomore Ben Erseck scored on a fast break to make it 3–1.

The Vikes continued to dominate going into the second quarter. Senior Jack Yetman quickly put one in the back of the net, and senior Matt Buckley added another to extend Whitman’s lead to 5–1 before the whistle blew for halftime. Wootton had nothing to counter, scoring only one in the half due to the Vike’s impressive defense and some impressive saves by senior goalie Reed Crichton.

Entering the second half, Wootton quickly scored to bring the deficit to three. Buckley then scored his second goal of the game to put the Vikes up four again. As the quarter went on, it appeared that the Patriots were beginning to figure out the Vikings’ strategies more. Following Buckley’s goal, Wootton went on a run, scoring three goals in a row and making the score 6–5. Before the whistle blew for the end of the third, Overdhal racked up his second goal to extend the lead by 2.

The Patriots started the 4th and final quarter on fire, knocking in another three straight goals to put them up 8–7. However, the Vikes didn’t go down without a fight, as Overdhal scored his third goal of the game and secured a hat trick to tie it up at eight with five minutes left. With three minutes to go, Yetman put the Vikes up one, sending the student section into a frenzy.

The lead was short-lasted, however, as Wootton quickly scored one of their own to tie the game 9–9 with around two minutes to go. With under a minute left to play, the Vikes turned the ball over to the Patriots, which crucially led to a Wootton goal with 30 seconds left. As the play clock approached zero, Whitman made one last attempt at a goal to tie the game back up but did not get a shot off.

The loss brings the boys lacrosse team season to an end. Congratulations to all the seniors on a fantastic season.