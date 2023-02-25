Indoor track impresses at 4A state championship

The indoor track team battled 41 schools on Wednesday afternoon in the 4A State Championships at the PG Sportsplex. The Vikes finished off the season on a high note, as several athletes secured top five finishes.

Seniors Kambi Chukwuma and Nethmini Perera brought their “A” game to states, once again pushing through the 55 meter dash preliminary races to secure spots in the finals. There, Perera logged a time of 7.43 to earn seventh place, while Chukwuma nabbed fifth place with a time of 7.32. Meanwhile, sophomore Katie Greenwald displayed the same streak of excellent performances that she maintained all season. She finished in sixth place in the 800 meter with a time of 2:23.76, and notched a great time of 5:09.20 to capture third in the 1600 meter. In the 3200 meter, sophomore Ella Werkman earned fifth place with a personal record of 11:34.09, while fellow sophomore Ava Wilson locked up second place in the pole vault after setting a personal record of nine feet. On the boys side, sophomore Mateo Gros-Slovinsky clocked in at 9:43.50 in the 3200 meter, good for third place and another personal record.

With the conclusion of states, the Vikes 2022-23 indoor track season has officially come to a close. The Vikes will look back on a successful campaign in which the team maintained a high level of performance across the board, placing well in every meet and sending multiple athletes to states. The Vikes 2023 outdoor track season begins on Saturday, March 25, with the Screaming Eagles Invitational at Seneca Valley HS.