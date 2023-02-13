Boys basketball annihilates Blair 85–58 on senior night

The boys basketball team (15–5) destroyed the Montgomery Blair Blazers (3–13) on Friday night in their annual senior night game 85–58.

After honoring the team’s four seniors, Hunter Hausman, Preston Kuhn, Landon Mulford and Charlie Mulligan, the Vikes also got to celebrate a blowout win in which they set their season high in points scored.

The first quarter was an early indication of what was to come for the Vikes. The offense came out blazing hot, raining down three pointers. After just a few minutes of play, the Vikes were already up 16–0. The defense was just as locked in as the offense, not allowing the Blazers to score their first points of the quarter until there were under two minutes left to play. After forcing seven turnovers in the quarter, including two shot clock violations, the Vikes were strolling into the second quarter. To add insult to injury, Kuhn beat the buzzer with yet another three to finish the quarter with the Vikes leading 24–8.

The second quarter, while more competitive, saw the Vikes continuing their offensive prowess. While the Vikes continued their drive and kick as well as pick and roll offense, the Blazers looked to get the ball into the post and scored most of their points in the point and from mid range. Although they earned several trips to the charity stripe, the Blazers struggled to convert, leaving free points off the board. On the other hand, the Vikes cashed in on 10 of their 12 free throws, helping to extend their lead.. Although the Blazers hit a few shots right before halftime, the Vieks still took a 45–25 lead into the break.

Coming out of the intermission, the Vikes remained nearly perfect on both sides of the court. They kept the ball moving, as nearly every single Vike recorded at least one assist. Kuhn kept up his hot shooting as well, finishing with a team high 24 points, in addition to a steal and a block. After yet another dominant quarter, the Vikes led 78–42 and were in cruise control.

The fourth quarter finalized one of the largest wins of the season for the Vikes. They connected on an impressive 15 of their 39 shots from beyond the arc, good for 38%. In total the Vikes shot 44% from the field, yet another impressive figure. The game slowed down in the fourth quarter as the Blazers began to throw the white flag, but that didn’t take away from the Vikes fantastic performance. As the buzzer sounded, the band played in celebration and the Vikes secured a 85–58 victory for their fifteenth win of the season.

The Vikes (15–5) travel to Northwest to take on the Jaguars (6–12) on Tuesday night at 5:30 pm in their penultimate game of the regular season.