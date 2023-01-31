Girls basketball defeats Sherwood 34–29

The girl’s basketball team (6–8) took down the Sherwood Warriors (10–5) 34–29 in a defensive battle on Monday night.

Both teams started off slow, struggling to get shots to fall early on. The Vikes only managed to score two points in the first quarter, however, their defense remained strong, only allowing the Warriors to score nine points. After the first quarter of play, the Warriors held a 9–2 lead. Luckily, the Vikes bounced back in the second quarter, scoring seven straight points and only giving up two points on defense. At the halftime break, the Warriors still held a minimal 11–9 lead.

Coming back from halftime, senior Cameron Freund scored a quick seven points off a combination of free throws and jumpers. Sophomore Meera Krishna added a three-pointer to help the Vikes stay in the fight. At the end of the third quarter, the score was tied at 25 all. The Vikes defense locked back in during the fourth quarter, only allowing the Warriors to score four points in the entire quarter. On the other hand, the Warriors defense could not keep up, allowing the Vikes to score 13 points in the quarter and secure a 34–29 victory.

The Vikes will host the Wootton Patriots (7–2) on Wednesday night at 7:15 pm.