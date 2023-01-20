Boys basketball blows out Watkins Mill 82–37

The boys basketball team (10–2) beat the Watkins Mill Wolverines (0–13) 82–37 on Tuesday night in blowout fashion.

Right from the opening tipoff, the Vikes began to dominate and were able to control the game for all 32 minutes. During the first half, the Vikes put forward their best offensive output of the year, scoring 24 points in the first quarter and 30 points in the second frame. On defense they shut the Wolverines down with ease, allowing just 17 points in the entire half. After the first half of play, the Vikes were cruising with a 54–17 lead.

The second half was more of the same, as the Vikes continued to score baskets with ease. By the end of the third quarter, the Vikes held a 63–24 lead. The blowout allowed for the starters to get some rest and the bench to close out the game. The bench played the entire fourth quarter and tallied 19 points. Thanks to the large lead, every player scored at least one point for the first time all season.

Senior Hunter Hausman led the Vikes in scoring, accounting for a career high 16 points. Three pointers were raining down all night for the Vikes, as they connected on 14 of them on an astounding 50% shooting. After 32 minutes of lop-sided basketball, the Vikes finalized their easiest victory of the season with a final score of 82–37.

The Vikes will host the Poolesville Falcons (5–7) on Friday night at 7:15 pm for their annual community night game. During halftime there will be several activities to support CADCA — a non-profit organization committed to creating safe, healthy, and drug-free communities globally — as well as a special performance from the Whitman drumline.