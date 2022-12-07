Boys basketball takes down Northwood 54–42 in season opener

The boys basketball team (1–0) defeated the Northwood Gladiators (0–1) 54–42 on Tuesday night in their opening game of the season. Although it took some time to shake the rust off, the Vikes showed why they are an incredibly talented team and have high hopes for the upcoming season.

Right from the opening tip-off, it was obvious that the Vikes and Gladiators would be fighting all night long in a defensive battle. At the conclusion of the first quarter, the Vikes were clinging onto a narrow 12–9 lead. However, to start the second quarter, the Vikes offense caught fire, scoring four quick points to increase their lead to seven. Their hounding perimeter defense made life difficult for the Gladiators, as the Vikes ran them off the three-point line and forced the Gladiators to take tough shots inside. In the closing minutes of the half, the Vikes extended their lead even further to 12 points, thanks to a pair of threes from seniors Hunter Hausman and Preston Kuhn. After 16 minutes of impressive play, the Vikes led 26–14.

During the third quarter, the momentum began to shift back in favor of the Gladiators, who outscored the Vikes by one. Although the Vikes played more assertively than in the first two quarters, the Gladiators refuse to quit. After three quarters of play, the Vikes still held a 41–30 lead.

Despite the Gladiators valiant comeback efforts, the Vikes were able to close out the game at the free throw line, going 8–11 on the night. Throughout the fourth quarter, Northwood never cut the deficit to less than eight points. With time winding down junior Thomas Farrell hit a pair of threes, securing the Vikes 54–42 victory.

Kuhn led the game in scoring with 16 points and sophomore Titian Derosa racked up an outstanding five steals to solidify the fantastic defensive performance from the Vikes.

The Vikes will host the B-CC Barons (0–1) in a big-time rivalry matchup on Friday night at 5:30 pm for their home opener.