Football season comes to an end after 47–14 loss to Blake in playoffs

The football team (0–11) fell to the Blake Bengals (7–3) 47–14 on Thursday night in the opening round of the playoffs, ending their season.

The Vikes received the opening kickoff and looked to drive down the field and score some early points. However, after an early first down, the offense stalled and was forced to punt. The Bengals offense took the ball and marched right into the endzone, taking an early 7–0 lead. After another Vikes punt and Bengals touchdown, the lead was extended to 14 points in favor of Blake. Luckily, the Vikes offense refused to quit and finally got something going on their next drive. Senior Max Goodman hauled in a deep touchdown pass from senior Rohin Dahiya to get the Vikes on the board. Unfortunately, after this things went downhill for the Vikes and the Bengals took a 47–6 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the break the Vikes defense was energized and didn’t allow Blake to score any points in the second half. The offense improved significantly as well, as the team was able to piece together several solid drives. To close out the game, junior Jacob Gaum brought in a touchdown, and junior Thomas Farrell caught the two-point conversion.

With the 47–14 defeat, the Vikes 2022 campaign has officially come to a close.

