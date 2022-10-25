Field hockey falls to Churchill 2–1 in county championship

The field hockey team (11–2) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (13–0) 2–1 in overtime on Monday in the county championship.

The Vikes started off hot with junior Eriko Ota hitting the back of the net in the first half to give the Vikes an early lead. After that, both defenses locked in, not allowing either offense to get quality scoring chances. At the halftime whistle, the Vikes still held a one goal lead. Coming out of the break, the Bulldogs offense was able to bounce back and struck gold, knotting the score up at 1–1. Once again, the two offenses struggled to get more shots off their sticks for the remainder of regulation, sending the game to overtime still tied at 1–1. Unfortunately for the Vikes, the Bulldogs found the back of the net first, winning the sudden death overtime period as well as the game.

The Vikes will look to make a run in the state playoffs beginning next Monday when they will host the Richard Montgomery Rockets (5–5).