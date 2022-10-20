Field hockey closes out regular season with 8–0 win over Poolesville

The field hockey (11–1) team closed out the regular season with an 8–0 win against the Poolesville Falcons (5–4) on Wednesday night.

The first half started as a defensive battle, with both teams struggling to find quality scoring opportunities. At the halftime whistle, the scoreboard remained blank.

After a quiet first half, the Vikes came out of the break firing on all cylinders. Senior Ellen Ford hit the back of the net two times in a row for the Vikes. Following that goal, junior Eriko Ota scored increasing the Vikes lead to three goals. Junior Lucy Barrenechea then caught on fire, hitting the back of the net for the fourth and fifth goals. Ford scored the sixth goal of the game, also earning her third hat trick of the season. Sophomore Maya Raphel kept the scoreboard running, tallying the seventh goal for the Vikes. Ford closed out the game with her fourth goal of the night, finalizing the Vikes 8–0 victory.

With the win, the Vikes cemented their spot in the county championship on Monday night at Paint Branch High School. There they will take on the undefeated Churchill Bulldogs (10–0) and look to take home some hardware before the playoffs begin soon after.

