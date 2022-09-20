Photo of the Day, Sept. 20: Whitman Clubs Night

The PTSA’s Student Clubs Committee organized the event, which provided students with the opportunity to sign up for more than 130 of this year’s club offerings.

Hundreds of students gathered in the bus loop for Whitman’s annual Clubs Night this evening. The PTSA’s Student Clubs Committee organized the event, which provided students with the opportunity to sign up for more than 130 of this year’s club offerings.

As students browsed rows of tables in the bus loop and the small gym, each club’s leaders displayed trifold posters, answered questions about their organization and facilitated club-related activities. Many students purchased dinner or dessert from one of the five food trucks parked in front of the school.

For students like senior Kabir Mehndiratta, who helped his friends run the Flower Club’s table, Clubs Night was a way to explore new interests while reconnecting with existing organizations.

“Clubs Night is an opportunity to join activities that you may have never thought to join,” Mehndiratta said. “It’s a good experience.”