Boys soccer unable to hang with Saint Benedict’s Prep in 5–0 defeat

The boys soccer team (0–2) was outmatched by the ultra-talented Saint Benedict’s Prep Gray Bees (2–0) on Saturday afternoon and lost 5–0.

Heading into the match the Vikes knew they would be up for a challenge; the Bees came into the day undefeated and the second ranked team in the country. The Vikes wanted to make a statement from the beginning, but an early unpredictable ball in the box allowed the Bees to strike first. However, after the early goal, the Vikes put on a defensive clinic. Quick ball movement out of the back let the Vikes continue to fight throughout the rest of the first half. After 40 minutes of physical play, the Vikes were still only trailing by one.

Coming out of the break, the Vikes did all they could to possibly upset the Bees, but the physicality and fast paced play from Saint Benedict’s was too much for them to handle. When the final whistle blew Bees came away with a 5–0 victory. Despite the loss, senior goalkeeper John Treadwell put on an incredible performance, with numerous stops in the second half to keep the team’s energy against the Bees.

The Vikes will host the Sherwood Warriors (0–0) on Tuesday afternoon and look to get into the win column for the first time in 2022.