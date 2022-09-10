Girls+volleyball+falls+to+Poolesville+in+straight+sets+in+season+opener

The girls volleyball team (0–1) lost to the Poolesville Falcons (1–0) in Wednesday’s season opener.

In the first set, the Vikes put up a great battle but ultimately dropped the set 21–25. The second set saw the Falcons double their lead to two, as the Vikes slipped in an 18–25 loss. Despite being on the brink of defeat, the Vikes kept their composure and stayed in the battle throughout set three. Poolesville came away with a 25–20 third set victory to close out the game, but the Vikes battled the entire way.

Although the Falcons won in straight sets, the third and final set was without a doubt the most competitive. Senior defensive specialist Era Qerimi and junior libero Eliza Raphael both made amazing digs on defense, which helped the Vikes win several points and keep the third set competitive.

The Vikes will aim to even their record next Tuesday when they host the Einstein Titans (0–2) at 6 pm.

Eliza Raphael is an online production managing assistant for the Black & White.