Softball outlasts BCC 11–7 in regional quarterfinal

The softball team (8–7) beat the BCC Barons (10–5) 11–7 in a thrilling rivalry game to win the regional quarterfinals.

The Barons have been a familiar playoff opponent to Whitman, and just last year Whitman defeated BCC in the first round of the playoffs. The fifth-seeded Vikes were looking to do the same and knock off the fourth-seeded Barons. The Vikes started off the day on fire, scoring 10 runs in the first inning alone. However, the Barons stayed resilient and refused to give up, scoring seven unanswered runs over the course of the next few innings.

Heading into the final inning, the Vikes didn’t have the same sense of security they had during the first inning, and knew that they needed an insurance run if they wanted to come out victorious. Luckily, they were able to do just that. The Vikes crossed home plate one more time in the top of the seventh and were able to shut out the Barons in the bottom half, giving them an 11–7 victory.

For outfielder Addy Singer, a junior, staying strong as a team and picking each other up was important both on and off the field.

“The mental game was really important… to stay poised we continuously picked our teammates up,” Singer said. “There was a lot of talk and a lot of communication about the game which helped us control it. The team has great chemistry on and off the field.”

On the same day that sophomore Harper Barnowski went 2–3 with a single and a double, Singer went 2–4, hitting a double, and so did senior Jaymie Beers. Sophomore Katie Frick was able to go the distance and registered a complete game victory for the Vikes.

The Vikes will face off against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (11–3) in the second round of the playoffs on Monday at 5:15.