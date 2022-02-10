Girls basketball demolishes Kennedy 57–28

The girls basketball team (13–2) crushed Kennedy 57–28 on Tuesday night. The Vikes exhibited their offensive dominance, almost doubling Kennedy’s points.

The first quarter was the most dominant for the Vikes and set them up nicely for success in the remainder of the game. Whitman put 17 points on the board while Kennedy only mustered two.

The second quarter followed in a similar fashion. The Vikes added to their 15 point lead, tacking on another 14 points, while Kennedy only added three, totaling five for them for the half. The Vikes were up 28–5 at halftime.

The third quarter was the best of the four for Kennedy as they put 10 points on the board. The Vikes just edged them out in points on the quarter, putting 13 on the board. Whitman was cruising to a win with a 44–18 lead preceding the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, the Vikes did what they needed to to secure the win. Whitman, to no surprise, came out on top 57–28.

Senior Claire Young played a fantastic offensive game with 15 points on the night. Senior Alex Aronie also continued her spectacular season with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals. The Vikes only gave up six turnovers and had 10 offensive rebounds to round out the night.

The Vikes look to continue their magical season at Walter Johnson on Thursday night at 6:00.