Girls basketball dominates Paint Branch 55–24

The girls basketball team (6–1) crushed the Paint Branch Panthers 55–24 on Thursday night.

Paint Branch put two points on the board first, giving them their first lead of the game. They managed to maintain the lead for the first three minutes, but this was their only lead of the game. As of the first quarter, the game looked like it would be somewhat competitive, but the Vikes came out on top 11–7.

The Vikes were dominant in the second quarter, outscoring Paint Branch 16–5. Senior Ava James had a spectacular quarter, scoring four threes and putting 12 points on the board for the Vikes. The Vikes were up 27–12 heading into halftime.

The third quarter was the most offensive quarter for the Vikes. They put 25 points on the board while Paint Branch only mustered six. The Vikes were up 52–18 heading into the final quarter.

The Vikes closed out the game only scoring three points in the fourth quarter. Paint Branch put another six points on the board, but it barely made a dent in the Vikes’ lead. The Vikes took the game 55–24.

James was the leading scorer for the Vikes with 20 points and senior Claire Young followed with 13. Senior Alex Aronie and junior Caroline Cook led rebounds with seven and nine respectively.

The Vikes look to continue their dominant season against Watkins Mill (1–7) at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.