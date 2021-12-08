Girls basketball destroys Northwood 62–25 in season opener

The girls basketball team (1–0) clobbered Northwood (0–1) 62–25 in their first game of the season on Tuesday night. Despite 16 turnovers, the Vikes’ offense was unstoppable, winning them the game.

The Vikes came out hungry as soon as the opening whistle blew. The offense got off to a hot start scoring 24 points in the opening quarter while simultaneously only allowing 7. The Vikes looked strong heading into the second quarter with a 24–7 lead.

In the second quarter, the Vikes continued on their scoring tear tallying 12 points. What picked up in the second quarter was the Vikes’ defense. In eight minutes of play, Northwood only got three points past the Vikes. Things looked promising for the Vikes as they headed into halftime with a 38–10 lead.

The Vikes continued to beat up on Northwood scoring 20 points in the third quarter, their best one yet. Northwood also managed to get some more points on the board, leading to the highest-scoring quarter of the game for both teams. The Vikes stretched their lead to 58–19 enroute to victory in the fourth quarter.

Northwood managed to outscore the Vikes in the fourth quarter scoring six points, two greater than the Vikes’ four. Fortunately for the Vikes, their lead was much too dominant for Northwood to recover from. The Vikes took the game 62–25.

The Whitman seniors had an eventful night to say the least. Senior Ava James scored 18 points, senior Alex Aronie scored 12 points and senior Aanya Rathod tallied 10 points as well. Aronie also tacked on nine rebounds while Rathod led the team in assists with four. Junior Caroline Cook also made a statement scoring 16 points and putting up six rebounds on the night.

The high energy coming off this big win is bound to help the Vikes out when they play rival BCC (1–0) at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m.