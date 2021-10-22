Girls soccer dominates Einstein 7–0

The girls soccer team (8–2–1) dominated play against the Einstein Titans on Thursday night.

The Vikes started out fast and Einstein just couldn’t keep up. Senior Delaney Demartino opened the scoring floodgates with a beautiful header. Demartino then followed this up with a goal off a stellar corner kick. Sophomore Kate Stricker then contributed to the growing lead with a goal off a bouncing ball in the six yard box, as the Vikes shutout Einstein to end the first half.

The second half began with the same pace and tenacity from the Vikes. Riley Demartino added to the high-scoring affair with a goal off a beautiful cross. Senior Ava James followed suit with a header off yet another perfect cross, and junior Maya Wiese tacked on another goal. The ball spent most of its time in Einstein’s half. Freshman Sacha Beasley closed out the scoring with her first goal of the season. She took the ball off a quick throw, niftily took on two defenders and slid the ball into the back of the net, resulting in a 7–0 showdown by the Vikes.

The Vikes will face the Richard Montgomery Rockets on Friday night at home in their final game of the regular season.