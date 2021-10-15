Girls soccer conquers Bethesda in the Battle of Bethesda 6–1

The girls soccer team (5–2–1) dominated play against the B–CC Barons (6–2–2) in front of a full house on Tuesday night, winning 6–1.

It was obvious from the kickoff who had more energy and desire to win this game. The Vikes controlled the first half, controlling the majority of possession and creating lots of chances in front of the net. Senior Emma Giles opened the scoring flood gates off a rebound that she sailed over the goalie’s head. Soon after, senior Ava James sent a picture-perfect pass Giles’ way, that Giles made no mistake finishing into the corner of the net, making it 2–0. B–CC came roaring back with a rocket from the top of the 18, making the score 2–1, but this only motivated the Vikes to increase the deficit. Senior Delany Demartino scored, followed by a goal from senior Claire Lane, making it 4–1 Vikes heading into halftime.

The second half followed in similar fashion. The Vikes kept the ball in B–CC’s end, maintaining the majority of the possession. Demartino continued to get herself into position in front of the net, and scored twice in the second half, completing the hat trick. The Vikes ended the game with a 6–1 victory, and triumphantly lifted the well-earned Battle of Bethesda trophy over their heads.

The Vikes look to carry this success over to their next game on Saturday morning at home against the Clarksburg Coyotes (4–2*).