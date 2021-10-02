Girls soccer demolishes Churchill in 8–0 victory

The girls soccer team (4–1–1) put a beating on Churchill in their Thursday night victory.

The Vikes came out with a bang, scoring just a few minutes into the first half. The goal came off a corner that junior Charlotte Shapiro got her head onto and banked into the back of the net. Shortly after, sophomore Gemma Davitian unleashed a rocket from the top of the box that whipped into the goal to end the half.

The second half consisted of a flurry of goals for the Vikes. They scored three goals in the first 20 minutes, and from then on it was over for the Bulldogs. The Vikes continued to dominate play, controlling the vast majority of possession; the Bulldogs were left scrambling. The Vikes finished the game with a punch to the gut, scoring three more goals in the last 10 minutes. The game ended with the staggering score of 8–0 lighting up the scoreboard for the Vikes.

The Vikes look to bring this success into their next game against Richard Montgomery at home on Monday night.