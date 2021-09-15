Volleyball+wages+war+on+Rockville+in+first+home+game

The girls volleyball team (2–0) continued their perfect season start with a hard-fought win against Rockville (0–2) Tuesday night.

While the Vikes swept Rockville 3–0, each set was intense. The first set was decided by a score of 25–23, during which despite some errors, the Vikes were able to hold on for the win. Although they found themselves behind early in the second set, they fought back to take it to 26–24. Then in the final set, Whitman held the lead throughout to close out the game by a score of 25–20.

“Honestly, it wasn’t the game we expected, but I’m proud we were all able to come together and pull through,” said Defensive Specialist Lily Liu. “Either way, we’re hoping to bring this momentum into our next game.”

The team will look to keep rolling at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Springbrook (0–1).