Boys baseball bows out to B-CC in the first round of the playoffs

The boys baseball team (2–9) got eliminated by B-CC (8–3) 2–1 in the first round of the playoffs on Monday.

In the low scoring bout between the Vikes and Barons, both pitchers went the distance. Whitman’s starter, Liam Bowen, racked up nine strikeouts and only allowed two earned runs in a 99 pitch outing. Whitman’s only run was a solo homer by Matt Ryan in the top of the first. The Vikes would hold that lead until the bottom of the third, when a double, sacrifice bunt and two singles were able to plate the tying and eventual winning runs.

Bowen’s final strikeout total on the season tallied to 46. Third baseman Eli Putnam finished with a sublime .429 batting average and was tied with Ryan for the team lead in home runs (4) and RBIs (12).

“We had a great group of guys this year who all put in the work,” junior Grady Wiley said. “We kept just about every game close until the end and left it all out on the field.”