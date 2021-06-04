Boys baseball falls to rival B-CC 7–6 on senior night

The boys baseball team (2–8) fell to rival B-CC (7–3) 7–6 in the final game of the regular season.

The Vikes battled throughout, since the game was close the entire way. In the top of the first, B-CC jumped out to a 2–0 lead via a sacrifice hit and a single. In the bottom of the first, three B-CC errors and a sac bunt allowed shortstop Matt Ryan to score, making it a 2–1 ballgame. In the top of the third, five of the first six Barons got on base off of three walks, a hit by pitch and a single. Despite the flurry of base runners, the Barons were only able to scratch across one run, making it 4–1 B-CC. In the bottom of the third, Ryan and Matt Dickstein hit back-to-back solo homers to cut the B-CC lead to one. In the top of the sixth, a lead off home run made it 6–4 in favor of the Barons. In the bottom of the sixth, a two RBI double by Ryan tied the game at six. In the top of the seventh, a wild pitch allowed the Barons to score the eventual winning run, as the Vikes were unable to respond in the bottom of the seventh.

In his final home game, Ryan turned in a stellar performance at the plate, going 2–4 with two runs and three RBIs.

“I think it’s always a great honor to be a senior and a leader on the team, and it feels awesome to be recognized at the beginning of the game along with all the other seniors,” senior Bryan Solomon said. “In the end, it sucks that we didn’t come away with the win against B-CC, especially on senior night. But I believe that we have great potential and enough talent to make a run in the playoffs. I believe we can beat any team in our division, and we have shown that.”

Whitman will go on the road to face B-CC for the third time this season in the first round of the playoffs on Monday at 4:15 p.m.