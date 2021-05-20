Boys baseball falls to rival B-CC 14–9 in slugfest

The boys baseball team (0–5) fell to B-CC (3–2) 14–9 on Wednesday that saw each team record their highest run totals of the season thus far.

Both teams scored one run apiece in the first inning and remained tied until shortstop Matt Ryan hitting lead off the top of the third inning with a solo home run. Two batters later, third baseman Eli Putnam hit a two-run homer, making it a 4–1 ballgame. After a walk, a single and an error, left fielder Brennan Murley hit an RBI double to make the score 6–1 Whitman.

B-CC then responded with five straight hits, including a grand slam to tie the game at six. In the bottom of the third, two Whitman errors gave B-CC a 7–6 lead. Whitman tied the game in the top of the fourth, but B-CC quickly retook the lead thanks to a four run bottom of the fourth. The Barons would jump out to a 11–7 lead. The Vikes were unable to catch up for the rest of the game.

Putnam led the Vikes in their strongest offensive performance of the season, going 2–3 with three RBIs and a walk.

The Vikes will continue their quest for their first victory at home against Walter Johnson on May 21 at 7 p.m.